Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,966,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,334,000 after buying an additional 714,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth $5,288,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,513,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,523,000 after buying an additional 146,019 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Amkor Technology by 10.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,165,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,318,000 after buying an additional 113,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,168,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,134,000 after purchasing an additional 106,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 12,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $228,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $228,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $1,668,840. 56.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $20.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 7.09%.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

