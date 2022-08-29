Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stake Lowered by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,777 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of AMKR opened at $20.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $228,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 12,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $228,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,320,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,668,840 over the last ninety days. 56.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.