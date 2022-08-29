Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,340,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,962,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,828,000 after purchasing an additional 457,519 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,044,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,106 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,673,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,534,000 after purchasing an additional 117,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 5,401,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,879 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Aramark Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $35.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.72. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.66.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.13%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Stories

