AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stake Reduced by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 40,087 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.6% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 332,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,064,000 after purchasing an additional 44,790 shares in the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZN. StockNews.com raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Danske assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 2.8 %

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $66.32 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.25.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is -221.95%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

