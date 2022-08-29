Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,189,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772,777 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.09% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $76,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $223,000.
Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Down 11.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $4.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.09. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $20.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.71.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,806 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $74,622.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,726.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $29,937.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,806 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $74,622.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,726.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,520 shares of company stock worth $244,940 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Atara Biotherapeutics Profile
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
