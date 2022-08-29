Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stake Lessened by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avalara by 86.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Avalara in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Avalara in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Avalara in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 119.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVLR. Mizuho downgraded shares of Avalara to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Avalara to $93.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Avalara to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $93.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avalara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.08.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,701,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,756,762.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,200. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $91.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.14. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

