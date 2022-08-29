Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,299,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,417,000 after acquiring an additional 899,208 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,677,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1,627.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,522,000 after buying an additional 129,585 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 264.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 61,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,796,000 after acquiring an additional 44,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6elm Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,088,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 29,400 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $168.69 per share, with a total value of $4,959,486.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 479,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,950,282.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $168.69 per share, with a total value of $4,959,486.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 479,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,950,282.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total value of $263,757.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ CAR opened at $176.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.11. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.68 and a 52 week high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 477.68% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 46.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $184.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.40.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

