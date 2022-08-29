Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Position Increased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,844,619 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,434 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $8,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth $47,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth $49,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 24.4% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.96. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $4.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.25%.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

