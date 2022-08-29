Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,287 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBWI. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 361.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 153.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBWI opened at $36.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

BBWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush lowered Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.05.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

