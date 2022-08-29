Black Swift Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 350 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 404,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Stock Down 5.4 %

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,831 shares of company stock worth $15,706,796. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $110.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.84 and its 200 day moving average is $136.03. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.