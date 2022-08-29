BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3,036.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in BlackLine by 9,762.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America cut shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $68.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.56 and a beta of 0.84. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.77.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,791.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $31,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,765.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,791.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,497 shares of company stock valued at $240,850. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

