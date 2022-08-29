Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Holdings Reduced by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 219,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $12,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,413,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,094,000 after purchasing an additional 647,170 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.8% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Mount Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,599,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,523,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,470,000 after acquiring an additional 590,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 4.5 %

BAM stock opened at $49.18 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

