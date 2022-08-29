Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cable One were worth $17,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its holdings in Cable One by 1.9% during the first quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Cable One by 19.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Cable One during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 11.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 93,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cable One by 2.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $713,719.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $713,719.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total value of $40,339.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936 shares of company stock worth $1,246,619 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,745.83.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,192.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,333.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,348.58. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,049.81 and a 1-year high of $2,136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.41 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $429.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.46 million. Cable One had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 19.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.36%.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

