Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 584,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,859 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $17,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CADE opened at $26.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.87. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CADE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Cadence Bank Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

