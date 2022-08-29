Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 702,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,324 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cannae were worth $16,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Cannae by 5.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,411,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,483,000 after purchasing an additional 304,459 shares during the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP grew its stake in Cannae by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 900,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,648,000 after buying an additional 244,168 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Cannae by 34.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 901,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,569,000 after buying an additional 229,532 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cannae by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,635,000 after buying an additional 143,633 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cannae by 50.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after buying an additional 108,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 7,871,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $108,707,969.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,406,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,411,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $21.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNNE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cannae from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cannae from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cannae from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

