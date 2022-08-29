Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $40.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.16. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $52.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $275,774.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,183.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.