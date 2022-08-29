Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,117 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,614 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 50,199 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,472 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 19,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,977 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $102.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.83 and a 200-day moving average of $100.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citrix Systems Profile

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.