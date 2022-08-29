Clear Street Markets LLC Has $2.42 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 300.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,717,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Alphabet by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,268,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,121,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $5,145,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $110.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.84 and a 200-day moving average of $136.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,831 shares of company stock valued at $15,706,796. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

