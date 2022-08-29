Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Position Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 85.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,977 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 27,659 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $11,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 504.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,869. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coinbase Global Trading Down 6.5 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Redburn Partners downgraded Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.19.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $66.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 3.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.06. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.