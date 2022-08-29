Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of X. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,173,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,648,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in United States Steel by 572.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,521 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,599,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 73.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,086,000 after purchasing an additional 573,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE X opened at $25.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average is $26.46. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.16.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.01. United States Steel had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 1.17%.

United States Steel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on X shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.05.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

