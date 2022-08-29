Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 67 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 37.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.8% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 37.5% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MarketAxess Trading Down 4.3 %

MKTX has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $244.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.60. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $244.89 and a one year high of $487.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.59.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Articles

