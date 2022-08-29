Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,120,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,915,000 after acquiring an additional 618,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,467,000 after acquiring an additional 26,032 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,904,000 after acquiring an additional 75,526 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,662,000 after acquiring an additional 17,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 6.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 481,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,212,000 after acquiring an additional 27,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $130.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $208.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price target on Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

In related news, EVP Jane Fogarty acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.63 per share, with a total value of $53,852.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,969.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Concentrix news, EVP Jane Fogarty purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.63 per share, with a total value of $53,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,969.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $1,538,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,320.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 559,596 shares of company stock valued at $70,454,029 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

