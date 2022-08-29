Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,220 Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 103.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTLS. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.60.

Chart Industries stock opened at $195.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $214.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $404.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

