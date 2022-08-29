Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 190,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 138,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 63,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1,093.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 80,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 36,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PPL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PPL Stock Down 1.8 %

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,702 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.75. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.21.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.