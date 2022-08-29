Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT opened at $64.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.27 and a 200 day moving average of $66.72. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $79.45.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

TXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen set a $86.00 target price on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cfra raised their target price on Textron to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

