Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $207,000 Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,574.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of JEF opened at $32.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.79.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JEF. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

