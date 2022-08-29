Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $208,000 Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,549 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,911,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,502,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $120,637,000 after buying an additional 795,400 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813,505 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,691,000 after buying an additional 691,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,174,690 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $53,801,000 after buying an additional 419,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Melius assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Argus lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

LUV opened at $37.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

