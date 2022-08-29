Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $214,000 Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 316 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 47.5% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 46,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,500,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 39.3% in the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 222.0% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 504,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $340,986,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $32.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.72 and a 1 year high of $176.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.80.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark raised shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.49.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

