Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $69,000 Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,388 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHC. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 59,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 22,775 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 399,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 30,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 193,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 47,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $1.59 on Monday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $380.21 million, a PE ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.47.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

