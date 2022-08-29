Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $201,000 in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,288 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,488,000 after buying an additional 65,416 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 15,815 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,404,000 after buying an additional 15,456 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $17.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.30. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.86. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

ONB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

