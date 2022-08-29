Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New $210,000 Investment in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,348 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,874 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 107,231 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $686,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of JAZZ opened at $155.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.79.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.87, for a total transaction of $934,386.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,696,330.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $342,848.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,796.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.87, for a total value of $934,386.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,696,330.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,235 shares of company stock valued at $9,043,749. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
