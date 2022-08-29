Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New $210,000 Investment in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,348 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,874 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 107,231 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $686,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of JAZZ opened at $155.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

JAZZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.69.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.87, for a total transaction of $934,386.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,696,330.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $342,848.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,796.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.87, for a total value of $934,386.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,696,330.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,235 shares of company stock valued at $9,043,749. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.