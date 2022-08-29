Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New $95,000 Investment in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 208,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRCH shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Porch Group Trading Down 15.8 %

In other Porch Group news, Director Sean Davis Kell bought 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $50,393.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,779.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 763,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sean Davis Kell bought 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,393.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,779.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 18.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PRCH opened at $2.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.06. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Porch Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.