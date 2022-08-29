Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GATX by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GATX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $99.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $84.50 and a 12-month high of $127.58. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.99.

GATX Dividend Announcement

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.17). GATX had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GATX. StockNews.com downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

GATX Profile

(Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Further Reading

