Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGLD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 108,972 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RGLD shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $75,009.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $96.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.26 and its 200-day moving average is $118.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.61. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $147.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

