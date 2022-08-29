Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,135 Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 72.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth about $61,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Exelixis stock opened at $18.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.60. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Exelixis

Several research firms have recently commented on EXEL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Exelixis to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

