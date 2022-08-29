Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENS. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,045,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,677,000 after buying an additional 522,370 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its stake in EnerSys by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 748,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,194,000 after purchasing an additional 188,635 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth $5,920,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in EnerSys by 3,112.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 72,836 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP boosted its stake in EnerSys by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 553,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,789,000 after purchasing an additional 59,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys Stock Down 5.5 %

ENS stock opened at $64.28 on Monday. EnerSys has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $87.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.59 and a 200-day moving average of $67.37.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.