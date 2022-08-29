Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Leidos by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,369,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,225,350,000 after purchasing an additional 741,276 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,999,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,475,000 after purchasing an additional 320,790 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,652,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $146,868,000 after purchasing an additional 316,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,160,000 after purchasing an additional 229,956 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $97.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LDOS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

