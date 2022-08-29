Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 116,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

VLY opened at $12.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.74. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $476.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.49 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.56%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

