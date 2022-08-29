Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 116 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $110.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.84 and a 200 day moving average of $136.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,831 shares of company stock worth $15,706,796 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

