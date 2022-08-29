Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,900 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,470,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,194,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,444 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $13,136,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,102,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,093,000 after acquiring an additional 603,623 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.91.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of SBRA opened at $15.42 on Monday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 81.16 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 631.61%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.