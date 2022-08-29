Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes $211,000 Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 19,810 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MUR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Insider Activity

Murphy Oil Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $9,688,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,079,431.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 285,282 shares of company stock valued at $12,316,194 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MUR opened at $38.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 2.56. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $45.79.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.87 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.