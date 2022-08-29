Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.36.

Blackstone Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $98.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.60 and its 200 day moving average is $109.13. The company has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.97 and a 52 week high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,209. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.