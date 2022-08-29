Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 24,433.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Performance

AMCR stock opened at $12.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. CLSA started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Macquarie cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,073.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

