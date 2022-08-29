Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Position Decreased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,991 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,675,000 after buying an additional 38,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on FIX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $102.42 on Monday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $67.91 and a one year high of $109.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William George III sold 16,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total transaction of $1,706,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,204,308.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $170,274.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 16,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total transaction of $1,706,349.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,308.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,494 shares of company stock worth $7,704,381. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

