Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Coty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,993,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,436,000 after purchasing an additional 108,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Coty by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,538,000 after purchasing an additional 578,845 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Coty by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,011 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coty by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,217,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,286,000 after purchasing an additional 212,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coty by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,096,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Coty stock opened at $7.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

COTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

