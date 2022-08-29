CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRSP. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 443.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,128.0% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,897,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,035,078.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 7.0 %

CRSP stock opened at $67.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.93. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $129.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.32.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,274.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CRSP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.