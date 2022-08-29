Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 14,650 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,765 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RK Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 150,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,411 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

BEN opened at $26.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 74,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $351,137.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,640,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,808,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 74,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $351,137.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,640,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,808,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,797,252 shares of company stock valued at $33,344,686 and sold 77,502 shares valued at $2,216,491. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

