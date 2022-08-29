Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 216 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $110.34 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,831 shares of company stock worth $15,706,796 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

