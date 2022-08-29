Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 116.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 60.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $22.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on First Horizon to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 110,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $2,537,809.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at $39,695,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 110,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $2,537,809.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,695,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $2,258,691.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at $39,349,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,803 shares of company stock valued at $5,290,499. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Horizon Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

