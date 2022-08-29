Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 17,041 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Trimble by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Trimble by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Trimble by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 259,669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB opened at $66.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $96.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRMB. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,676 shares of company stock worth $1,785,537. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

